Oscar 2017: il miglior film è La La Land, anzi no Moonlight

L’89^ edizione degli Academy Award certamente passerà alla storia per uno dei peggiori errori mai commessi in una premiazione: Warren Beatty e Faye Dunaway, chiamati a consegnare il premio per il miglior film, hanno infatti annunciato il vincitore sbagliato e la prestigiosa statuetta è stata consegnata al cast di La La Land prima che qualcuno dal backstage non si affrettasse sul palco a spiegare l’errore ed il premio venisse dato al legittimo vincitore: Moonlight.

Ma cosa è successo davvero?

WATCH: ‘La La Land’ announced as #Oscars Best Picture winner, but only until a mistake is realized with ‘Moonlight’ being the real winner. pic.twitter.com/wYsUngcdwe — ABC News (@ABC) 27 febbraio 2017

Come potete vedere, al momento della lettura del nome, Warren Beatty sembra avere un’indecisione e fa annunciare il contenuto della busta a Faye Dunaway, ma – come fa notare Neil Patrick Harris in un tweet – ai due è stata in realtà consegnata la busta sbagliata, quella cioè quella con il nome della migliore attrice protagonista che era già stato consegnato ad Emma Stone per La La Land:

“Sembra che Warren Beatty stia aprendo una busta con scritto ‘Migliore Attrice Protagonista’. devono avergli dato la busta sbagliata,” scrive infatti Harris.

Warren Beatty seems to be opening an envelope that says ‘Actress in a Leading Role’. He must have been handed the wrong one somehow. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/Rma4wp80aX — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) 27 febbraio 2017

Le regole dell’Academy prevedono che gli organizzatori della PricewaterhouseCoopers abbiano, per questioni di sicurezza, due copie delle buste per ogni premio, alla Dunaway e a Beatty è quindi stata consegnata la busta sbagliata (probabilmente la seconda con il nome della Migliore Attrice Protagonista), come vedete infatti dal video qui sotto, si possono notare alcuni organizzatori affrettarsi sul palco con un’altra busta prima che il produttore di La La land, Jordan Horowitz, rivelasse l’errore e consegnasse il premio ai legittimi vincitori, faticando anche non poco a far credere che non fosse uno scherzo e mostrando alle telecamere la busta con il nome di Moonlight.

Watch: Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway in the biggest #Oscars flub ever. pic.twitter.com/BjBXrX7gi0 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) 27 febbraio 2017

Mentre i titoli di coda cominciavano a scorrere sullo schermo ed il pubblico in sala era ancora in piedi e cercava di dare un senso a quanto accaduto, Beatty è tornato sul palco per prendersi la responsabilità dell’accaduto, anche se certamente la colpa della situazione non può essere attribuita a lui o a Faye Dunaway e Kimmel lo ha raggiunto cercando di sdrammatizzare e scherzando su come era certo che avrebbe finito per combinare qualcosa che avrebbe rovinato la sua prima esperienza come presentatore degli Oscar.

La PricewaterhouseCoopers ha rilasciato poi la seguente dichiarazione accollandosi la responsabilità dell’increscioso errore:

Le nostre sentite scuse a Moonlight, La La Land, Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway e agli spettatori degli Oscar per l’errore commesso durante l’annuncio del vincitore per il miglior film. Ai presentatori è stata data per errore la busta della categoria sbagliata e quando lo abbiamo scoperto, abbiamo rimediato. Stiamo cercando di capire come può essere accaduto e ci dispiace profondamente che sia successo. Apprezziamo la grazia con la quale i nominati l’Academy, la ABC e Jimmy Kimmel hanno gestito la situazione.

Qui di seguito la lista completa dei vincitori:

MIGLIOR FILM

La La Land

Moonlight

Manchester by the Sea

Arrival

Lion

Hidden Figures

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Fences

MIGLIOR REGISTA

Damien Chazelle – La La Land

Barry Jenkins – Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea

Denis Villeneuve – Arrival

Mel Gibson – Hacksaw Ridge

MIGLIORE ATTRICE

Emma Stone – La La Land

Natalie Portman – Jackie

Isabelle Huppert – Elle

Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins

Ruth Negga – Loving

MIGLIOR ATTORE

Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea

Denzel Washington – Fences

Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling – La La Land

Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Viola Davis – Fences

Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea

Naomie Harris – Moonlight

Nicole Kidman – Lion

Octavia Spencer – Hidden Figures

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Mahershala Ali – Moonlight

Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water

Dev Patel – Lion

Lucas Hedges – Manchester by the Sea

Michael Shannon – Nocturnal Animals

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ADATTATA

Moonlight – Barry Jenkins, Tarell McCraney

Arrival – Eric Heisserer

Lion – Luke Davies

Fences – August Wilson

Hidden Figures – Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

La La Land – Damien Chazelle

Manchester by the Sea – Kenneth Lonergan

Hell or High Water – Taylor Sheridan

The Lobster – Efthymis Filippou, Yorgos Lanthimos

20th Century Women – Mike Mills

MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA

Linus Sandgren – La La Land

Bradford Young – Arrival

Greig Fraser – Lion

James Laxton – Moonlight

Rodrigo Prieto – Silence

MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

Zootopia

Moana

Kubo and the Two Strings

The Red Turtle

My Life as a Zucchini

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO

O.J.: Made in America

13th

I Am Not Your Negro

Fire at Sea (Fuocoammare)

Life, Animated

MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO

Tanna – Australia

Land of Mine – Denmark

Toni Erdmann – Germany

The Salesman – Iran

A Man Called Ove – Sweden

MIGLIOR CANZONE ORIGINALE

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” – La La Land

“City of Stars” – La La Land

“How Far I’ll Go” – Moana

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Trolls

“The Empty Chair” – Jim: The James Foley Story

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA ORIGINALE

La La Land – Justin Hurwitz

Lion – Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka

Moonlight – Nicholas Britell

Jackie – Mica Levi

Passengers – Thomas Newman

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO

La La Land – Tom Cross

Moonlight – Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders

Hacksaw Ridge – John Gilbert

Arrival – Joe Walker

Hell or High Water – Jake Roberts

MIGLIORI EFFETTI VISIVI

Deepwater Horizon

The Jungle Book

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Doctor Strange

Kubo and the Two Strings

MIGLIORI COSTUMI

Allied – Joanna Johnston

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Colleen Atwood

Florence Foster Jenkins – Consolata Boyle

Jackie – Madeline Fontaine

La La Land – Mary Zophres

MIGLIOR TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURA

Suicide Squad – Alessandro Bertolazzi

A Man Called Ove – Love Larson and Eva Con Bahr

Star Trek Beyond – S. Anne Carroll and Joel Harlow

MIGLIORI SCENOGRAFIE

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Stuart Craig, James Hambige, Anna Pinnock

Hail, Caesar! – Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh

La La Land – David Wasco, Sandy Reynolds-Wasco

Arrival – Patrice Vermette

Passengers – Guy Hendrix Dyas

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO DEL SONORO

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

MIGLIOR SONORO

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

MIGLIOR CORTO (DOCUMENTARIO)

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe’s Violin

The White Helmets

Watani: My Homeland

MIGLIOR CORTO (ANIMATO)

Pearl

Pear and Cider Cigarettes

Piper

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

MIGLIOR CORTO (LIVE ACTION)

Ennemis Interieurs

Timecode

Silent Nights

La Femme et la TGV

Sing