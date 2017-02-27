Oscar 2017: il miglior film è La La Land, anzi no Moonlight
Nella peggiore gaffe della storia degli Academy, viene annunciato il nome del vincitore sbagliato per il miglior film
L’89^ edizione degli Academy Award certamente passerà alla storia per uno dei peggiori errori mai commessi in una premiazione: Warren Beatty e Faye Dunaway, chiamati a consegnare il premio per il miglior film, hanno infatti annunciato il vincitore sbagliato e la prestigiosa statuetta è stata consegnata al cast di La La Land prima che qualcuno dal backstage non si affrettasse sul palco a spiegare l’errore ed il premio venisse dato al legittimo vincitore: Moonlight.
Ma cosa è successo davvero?
WATCH: ‘La La Land’ announced as #Oscars Best Picture winner, but only until a mistake is realized with ‘Moonlight’ being the real winner. pic.twitter.com/wYsUngcdwe
— ABC News (@ABC) 27 febbraio 2017
Come potete vedere, al momento della lettura del nome, Warren Beatty sembra avere un’indecisione e fa annunciare il contenuto della busta a Faye Dunaway, ma – come fa notare Neil Patrick Harris in un tweet – ai due è stata in realtà consegnata la busta sbagliata, quella cioè quella con il nome della migliore attrice protagonista che era già stato consegnato ad Emma Stone per La La Land:
“Sembra che Warren Beatty stia aprendo una busta con scritto ‘Migliore Attrice Protagonista’. devono avergli dato la busta sbagliata,” scrive infatti Harris.
Warren Beatty seems to be opening an envelope that says ‘Actress in a Leading Role’. He must have been handed the wrong one somehow. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/Rma4wp80aX
— Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) 27 febbraio 2017
Le regole dell’Academy prevedono che gli organizzatori della PricewaterhouseCoopers abbiano, per questioni di sicurezza, due copie delle buste per ogni premio, alla Dunaway e a Beatty è quindi stata consegnata la busta sbagliata (probabilmente la seconda con il nome della Migliore Attrice Protagonista), come vedete infatti dal video qui sotto, si possono notare alcuni organizzatori affrettarsi sul palco con un’altra busta prima che il produttore di La La land, Jordan Horowitz, rivelasse l’errore e consegnasse il premio ai legittimi vincitori, faticando anche non poco a far credere che non fosse uno scherzo e mostrando alle telecamere la busta con il nome di Moonlight.
Watch: Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway in the biggest #Oscars flub ever. pic.twitter.com/BjBXrX7gi0
— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) 27 febbraio 2017
Mentre i titoli di coda cominciavano a scorrere sullo schermo ed il pubblico in sala era ancora in piedi e cercava di dare un senso a quanto accaduto, Beatty è tornato sul palco per prendersi la responsabilità dell’accaduto, anche se certamente la colpa della situazione non può essere attribuita a lui o a Faye Dunaway e Kimmel lo ha raggiunto cercando di sdrammatizzare e scherzando su come era certo che avrebbe finito per combinare qualcosa che avrebbe rovinato la sua prima esperienza come presentatore degli Oscar.
La PricewaterhouseCoopers ha rilasciato poi la seguente dichiarazione accollandosi la responsabilità dell’increscioso errore:
Le nostre sentite scuse a Moonlight, La La Land, Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway e agli spettatori degli Oscar per l’errore commesso durante l’annuncio del vincitore per il miglior film. Ai presentatori è stata data per errore la busta della categoria sbagliata e quando lo abbiamo scoperto, abbiamo rimediato. Stiamo cercando di capire come può essere accaduto e ci dispiace profondamente che sia successo. Apprezziamo la grazia con la quale i nominati l’Academy, la ABC e Jimmy Kimmel hanno gestito la situazione.
Qui di seguito la lista completa dei vincitori:
MIGLIOR FILM
La La Land
Moonlight
Manchester by the Sea
Arrival
Lion
Hidden Figures
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Fences
MIGLIOR REGISTA
Damien Chazelle – La La Land
Barry Jenkins – Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea
Denis Villeneuve – Arrival
Mel Gibson – Hacksaw Ridge
MIGLIORE ATTRICE
Emma Stone – La La Land
Natalie Portman – Jackie
Isabelle Huppert – Elle
Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins
Ruth Negga – Loving
MIGLIOR ATTORE
Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea
Denzel Washington – Fences
Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling – La La Land
Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
Viola Davis – Fences
Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea
Naomie Harris – Moonlight
Nicole Kidman – Lion
Octavia Spencer – Hidden Figures
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
Mahershala Ali – Moonlight
Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water
Dev Patel – Lion
Lucas Hedges – Manchester by the Sea
Michael Shannon – Nocturnal Animals
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ADATTATA
Moonlight – Barry Jenkins, Tarell McCraney
Arrival – Eric Heisserer
Lion – Luke Davies
Fences – August Wilson
Hidden Figures – Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE
La La Land – Damien Chazelle
Manchester by the Sea – Kenneth Lonergan
Hell or High Water – Taylor Sheridan
The Lobster – Efthymis Filippou, Yorgos Lanthimos
20th Century Women – Mike Mills
MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA
Linus Sandgren – La La Land
Bradford Young – Arrival
Greig Fraser – Lion
James Laxton – Moonlight
Rodrigo Prieto – Silence
MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE
Zootopia
Moana
Kubo and the Two Strings
The Red Turtle
My Life as a Zucchini
MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO
O.J.: Made in America
13th
I Am Not Your Negro
Fire at Sea (Fuocoammare)
Life, Animated
MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO
Tanna – Australia
Land of Mine – Denmark
Toni Erdmann – Germany
The Salesman – Iran
A Man Called Ove – Sweden
MIGLIOR CANZONE ORIGINALE
“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” – La La Land
“City of Stars” – La La Land
“How Far I’ll Go” – Moana
“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Trolls
“The Empty Chair” – Jim: The James Foley Story
MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA ORIGINALE
La La Land – Justin Hurwitz
Lion – Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka
Moonlight – Nicholas Britell
Jackie – Mica Levi
Passengers – Thomas Newman
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO
La La Land – Tom Cross
Moonlight – Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders
Hacksaw Ridge – John Gilbert
Arrival – Joe Walker
Hell or High Water – Jake Roberts
MIGLIORI EFFETTI VISIVI
Deepwater Horizon
The Jungle Book
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Doctor Strange
Kubo and the Two Strings
MIGLIORI COSTUMI
Allied – Joanna Johnston
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Colleen Atwood
Florence Foster Jenkins – Consolata Boyle
Jackie – Madeline Fontaine
La La Land – Mary Zophres
MIGLIOR TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURA
Suicide Squad – Alessandro Bertolazzi
A Man Called Ove – Love Larson and Eva Con Bahr
Star Trek Beyond – S. Anne Carroll and Joel Harlow
MIGLIORI SCENOGRAFIE
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Stuart Craig, James Hambige, Anna Pinnock
Hail, Caesar! – Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh
La La Land – David Wasco, Sandy Reynolds-Wasco
Arrival – Patrice Vermette
Passengers – Guy Hendrix Dyas
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO DEL SONORO
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
MIGLIOR SONORO
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
MIGLIOR CORTO (DOCUMENTARIO)
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe’s Violin
The White Helmets
Watani: My Homeland
MIGLIOR CORTO (ANIMATO)
Pearl
Pear and Cider Cigarettes
Piper
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
MIGLIOR CORTO (LIVE ACTION)
Ennemis Interieurs
Timecode
Silent Nights
La Femme et la TGV
Sing