ABC: il network annuncia la programmazione per il 2017-18
La ABC è l'ultimo network americano a rilasciare le date delle première per la nuova stagione televisiva che debutterà il 18 settembre
L’ultimo network ad annunciare il palinsesto per la prossima stagione televisiva 2017-2018 è la ABC che – dopo CBS, NBC, FOX e The CW, svela finalmente le date delle serie che vedremo a partire da settembre e precisamente da lunedì 18 settembre, con il debutto della venticinquesima stagione di Dancing With the Stars e, il lunedì successivo, della nuova serie con protagonist Freddie Highmore, Good Doctor, mentre Grey’s Anatomy riprenderà con una première di due ore.
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. precederà nella nella messa in onda Once Upon a Time 2.0 al venerdì, appena la nuova serie Inhumans avrà concluso la prima stagione composta di otto episodi. Qui di seguito la programmazione dettagliata del network:
LUNEDÌ 18 SETTEMBRE
Dancing With the Stars (Venticinquesima Stagione)
LUNEDÌ 25 SETTEMBRE
THE GOOD DOCTOR (Nuovo show)
MERCOLEDÌ 27 SETTEMBRE
The Goldbergs (Quinta stagione)
Speechless (Seconda stagione)
Modern Family (Nona stagione)
American Housewife (Seconda stagione)
Designated Survivor (Seconda stagione)
GIOVEDÌ 28 SETTEMBRE
Grey’s Anatomy (Quattordicesima stagione)
How to Get Away With Murder (Quarta stagione)
VENERDÌ 29 SETTEMBRE
INHUMANS (Nuovo show)
DOMENICA 1 OTTOBRE
The Toy Box (Seconda stagione)
Shark Tank (Seconda stagione)
TEN DAYS IN THE VALLEY (Nuova serie)
MARTEDÌ 3 OTTOBRE
The Middle (Nona stagione)
Fresh Off the Boat (Quarta stagione)
black-ish (Quarta stagione)
THE MAYOR (Nuovo show)
KEVIN (PROBABLY) SAVES THE WORLD (ex The Gospel of Kevin) (Nuovo show)
GIOVEDÌ 5 OTTOBRE
Scandal (Ultima stagione)
VENERDÌ 6 OTTOBRE
Once Upon a Time (Settima stagione)
DOMENICA 8 OTTOBRE
To Tell the Truth (Terza stagione)
A partire invece da gennaio, con date ufficiali ancora da annunciare, ripartiranno Quantico e The Bachelor, il rivival di Roseanne e le nuove serie The Crossing, Deception, For the People, Splitting Up Together e Alex Inc.