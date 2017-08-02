ABC: il network annuncia la programmazione per il 2017-18

L’ultimo network ad annunciare il palinsesto per la prossima stagione televisiva 2017-2018 è la ABC che – dopo CBS, NBC, FOX e The CW, svela finalmente le date delle serie che vedremo a partire da settembre e precisamente da lunedì 18 settembre, con il debutto della venticinquesima stagione di Dancing With the Stars e, il lunedì successivo, della nuova serie con protagonist Freddie Highmore, Good Doctor, mentre Grey’s Anatomy riprenderà con una première di due ore.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. precederà nella nella messa in onda Once Upon a Time 2.0 al venerdì, appena la nuova serie Inhumans avrà concluso la prima stagione composta di otto episodi. Qui di seguito la programmazione dettagliata del network:

LUNEDÌ 18 SETTEMBRE

Dancing With the Stars (Venticinquesima Stagione)

LUNEDÌ 25 SETTEMBRE

THE GOOD DOCTOR (Nuovo show)

MERCOLEDÌ 27 SETTEMBRE

The Goldbergs (Quinta stagione)

Speechless (Seconda stagione)

Modern Family (Nona stagione)

American Housewife (Seconda stagione)

Designated Survivor (Seconda stagione)

GIOVEDÌ 28 SETTEMBRE

Grey’s Anatomy (Quattordicesima stagione)

How to Get Away With Murder (Quarta stagione)

VENERDÌ 29 SETTEMBRE

INHUMANS (Nuovo show)

DOMENICA 1 OTTOBRE

The Toy Box (Seconda stagione)

Shark Tank (Seconda stagione)

TEN DAYS IN THE VALLEY (Nuova serie)

MARTEDÌ 3 OTTOBRE

The Middle (Nona stagione)

Fresh Off the Boat (Quarta stagione)

black-ish (Quarta stagione)

THE MAYOR (Nuovo show)

KEVIN (PROBABLY) SAVES THE WORLD (ex The Gospel of Kevin) (Nuovo show)

GIOVEDÌ 5 OTTOBRE

Scandal (Ultima stagione)

VENERDÌ 6 OTTOBRE

Once Upon a Time (Settima stagione)

DOMENICA 8 OTTOBRE

To Tell the Truth (Terza stagione)

A partire invece da gennaio, con date ufficiali ancora da annunciare, ripartiranno Quantico e The Bachelor, il rivival di Roseanne e le nuove serie The Crossing, Deception, For the People, Splitting Up Together e Alex Inc.