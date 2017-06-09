CBS: il network annuncia la programmazione per il 2017-18
Il primo network a rilasciare le date delle première della prossima stagione è la CBS
Dopo gli Upfronts dello scorso mese, la CBS è il primo network a svelare la programmazione completa per il prossimo anno con el date delle première.
Una delle commedie più attese, Young Sheldon avrà una speciale anticipazione in cui andranno in onda 11 minuti il 25 settembre, subito dopo la première dell’undicesima stagione di The Big Bang Theory,, Thursday Night Football sarà trasmesso dal 28 settembre al 26 ottobre, mentre la nuova serie con Shemar Moore, S.W.A.T. andrà in onda il 2 novembre, quando partiranno tutte le serie del network. A gennaio del 2018 debutteranno invece The Amazing Race, By the Book, Code Black, Elementary, Instinct, Man With a Plan e Undercover Boss.
Qui di seguito la programmazione completa:
LUNEDÌ 25 SETTEMBRE
The Big Bang Theory
Young Sheldon (Anticipazione della Nuova Serie)
Kevin Can Wait
Me, Myself & I (Nuova Serie)
Scorpion
MARTEDÌ 26 SETTEMBRE
NCIS
Bull
NCIS: New Orleans
MERCOLEDÌ 27 SETTEMBRE
Survivor
SEAL Team (Nuova Serie)
Criminal Minds
VENERDÌ 29 SETTEMBRE
MacGyver
Hawaii Five-0
Blue Bloods
DOMENICA 1 OTTOBRE
Wisdom of the Crowd (Nuova Serie)
NCIS: Los Angeles Season 9
MARTEDÌ 2 OTTOBRE
9JKL (Nuova Serie)
DOMENICA 8 OTTOBRE
Madam Secretary
LUNEDÌ 30 OTTOBRE
Kevin Can Wait
9JKL
ME. MYSELF & I
Superior Donuts
Scorpion
GIOVEDÌ 2 NOVEMBRE
The Big Bang Theory
Young Sheldon (Nuova Serie)
Mom
Life in Pieces
S.W.A.T.