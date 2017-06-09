CBS: il network annuncia la programmazione per il 2017-18

Dopo gli Upfronts dello scorso mese, la CBS è il primo network a svelare la programmazione completa per il prossimo anno con el date delle première.

Una delle commedie più attese, Young Sheldon avrà una speciale anticipazione in cui andranno in onda 11 minuti il 25 settembre, subito dopo la première dell’undicesima stagione di The Big Bang Theory,, Thursday Night Football sarà trasmesso dal 28 settembre al 26 ottobre, mentre la nuova serie con Shemar Moore, S.W.A.T. andrà in onda il 2 novembre, quando partiranno tutte le serie del network. A gennaio del 2018 debutteranno invece The Amazing Race, By the Book, Code Black, Elementary, Instinct, Man With a Plan e Undercover Boss.

Qui di seguito la programmazione completa:

LUNEDÌ 25 SETTEMBRE

The Big Bang Theory

Young Sheldon (Anticipazione della Nuova Serie)

Kevin Can Wait

Me, Myself & I (Nuova Serie)

Scorpion

MARTEDÌ 26 SETTEMBRE

NCIS

Bull

NCIS: New Orleans

MERCOLEDÌ 27 SETTEMBRE

Survivor

SEAL Team (Nuova Serie)

Criminal Minds

VENERDÌ 29 SETTEMBRE

MacGyver

Hawaii Five-0

Blue Bloods

DOMENICA 1 OTTOBRE

Wisdom of the Crowd (Nuova Serie)

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 9

MARTEDÌ 2 OTTOBRE

9JKL (Nuova Serie)

DOMENICA 8 OTTOBRE

Madam Secretary

LUNEDÌ 30 OTTOBRE

Kevin Can Wait

9JKL

ME. MYSELF & I

Superior Donuts

Scorpion

GIOVEDÌ 2 NOVEMBRE

The Big Bang Theory

Young Sheldon (Nuova Serie)

Mom

Life in Pieces

S.W.A.T.