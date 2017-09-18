Emmy 2017: la lista dei i vincitori del premio più prestigioso della TV
The Handmaid’s Tale e Big Little Lies sono i grandi trionfatori degli Emmy 2017, seguiti da Veep per le commedie
E’ di The Handmaid’s Tale, quest’anno, a fare incetta di premi agli Emmy: la serie drammatica di Hulu con protagonista Elisabeth Moss (vincitrice come attrice drammatica) tratta dal romanzo I racconti dell’ancella di Margaret Atwood conquista infatti ben 8 premi, compresi quelli come migliore serie drammatica, migliore attrice non protagonista (Ann Dowd) e migliore sceneggiatura (Bruce Miller) diventando per altro il promo show prodotto da un servizio di streming ad aggiudicarsi il prestigioso premio, battendo sul tempo colossi come Netlfix e Amazon. Sul fronte commedie vince invece Veep, come migliore commedia ed attrice non protagonista. Con i premi a Big Little Lies, come miglior miniserie, attrice ed attore non protagonisti (Laura Dern, Alexander Skarsgård), regia (Jean-Marc Vallee) e migliore attrice protagonista (Nicole Kidman), il segnale sembra che finalmente, anche in televisione, temi socialmente delicati come la violenza domestica ed il posto delle donne nella società moderna siano argomenti di cui si può trattare in maniera intelligente, profonda e realistica.
In questa serata dedicata al premio più prestigioso per le serie TV non si possono non citare i grandi esclusi come Westworld che nonostante le sue innumerevoli candidature, era la serie più nominata quest’anno, è tornata a casa solo con 5 premi, tutti per categorie tecniche e tutti assegnati durante i Creative Arts Emmy che si sono tenuti il 10 settembre scorso. Anche Feud di Ryan Murphy (che tra l’altro si trova ironicamente al centro di una causa promossa dalla novantenne Olivia De Havilland) con le sue 18 candidature, torna a casa solo con le statuette per “trucco e parrucco“. Più o meno stesso copione per Fargo e le sue 16 candidature, che vince solo per la colonna sonora ai Creative Arts e Stranger Things, lo show di Netflix che, nonostante i molti ammiratori sui social le sue 18 nomination, conquista solo 5 Creative Art.
Qui di seguito la lista dei vincitori dei premi Emmy 2017.
Migliore attore non protagonista (serie drammatica)
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
John Lithgow, The Crown
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Migliore attrice non protagonista (serie drammatica)
Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Judith Light, Transparent
Kathryn Hahn, Transparent
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Migliore attrice non protagonista (miniserie o film per la TV)
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Regina King, American Crime
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Judy Davis, Feud
Jackie Hoffman, Feud
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Migliore regista (commedia)
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Jamie Babbit, Silicon Valley
Mike Judge, Silicon Valley
Morgan Sackett, Veep
David Mandel, Veep
Dale Stern, Veep
Migliore guest star femminile (commedia)
Wanda Sykes, Black-ish
Carrie Fisher, Catastrophe
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live
Angela Bassett, Master of None
Becky Ann Baker, Girls
Migliore guest star maschile (commedia)
Matthew Rhys, Girls
Riz Ahmed, Girls
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Saturday Night Live
Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live
Tom Hanks, Saturday Night Live
Hugh Laurie, Veep
Migliore varietà
Billy On The Street
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman’s Show
Miglior sceneggiatore (serie drammatica)
Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields, The Americans
Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul
Peter Morgan, The Crown
Bruce Miller, The Handmaid’s Tale
The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things
Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, Westworld
Miglior attore non protagonista (commedia/varietà)
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Tony Hale, Veep
Matt Walsh, Veep
Miglior regia per (miniserie o film per la TV)
Jean-Marc Vallee, Big Little Lies
Noah Hawley, Fargo
Ryan Murphy, Feud: Bette & Joan
Ron Howard, Genius
James Marsh, The Night Of
Steve Zaillian, The Night Of
Miglior attore non protagonista (miniserie o film per la TV)
David Thewlis, Fargo
Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies
Alfred Molina, Feud
Stanley Tucci, Feud
Bill Camp, The Night Of
Michael Kenneth Williams, The Night Of
Miglior sceneggiatore (varietà)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Saturday Night Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Late Night with Seth Meyers
Miglior attrice non protagonista (miniserie o film)
Uzo Aduba, Orange is the New Black
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Miglior reality show/competizione
American Ninja Warrior
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Project Runway
The Voice
Top Chef
Miglior sceneggiatura (commedia)
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Stephen Glover, Atlanta
Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe, Master of None
Alec Berg,Silicon Valley
Billy Kimball, Veep
David Mandel, Veep
Miglior sceneggiatura (miniserie o film per la TV)
David E Kelley, Big Little Lies
Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror: San Junipero
Noah Hawley, Fargo
Ryan Murphy, Feud: Bette and Joan
Jaffe Cohen, Michael Zam and Ryan Murphy, Feud: Bette and Joan
Richard Price and Steven Zaillian, The Night Of
Miglior varietà/talk show
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Real Time With Bill Maher
Miglior attore (commedia)
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Zach Galifianakis, Baskets
Donald Glover, Atlanta
William H Macy, Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Miglior attrice (commedia)
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Jane Fonda, Grace & Frankie
Allison Janney, Mom
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julie Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace & Frankie
Migliore commedia
Atlanta
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
Miglior attore (miniserie o film per la TV)
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
John Turturro, The Night Of
Miglior attrice (miniserie o film per la TV)
Carrie Coon, Fargo
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud
Susan Sarandon, Feud
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Miglior film per la TV
Black Mirror: San Junipero
Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love
The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks
Sherlock: The Lying Detective
The Wizard Of Lies
Miglior miniserie
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud
Genius
The Night Of
Miglior attore (serie drammatica)
Sterling K Brown, This Is Us
Anthony Hopkins, Westworld
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Miglior attrice (serie drammatica)
Claire Foy, The Crown
Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Keri Russell, The Americans
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Miglior serie drammatica
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
House of Cards
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld