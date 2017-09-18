Emmy 2017: la lista dei i vincitori del premio più prestigioso della TV

E’ di The Handmaid’s Tale, quest’anno, a fare incetta di premi agli Emmy: la serie drammatica di Hulu con protagonista Elisabeth Moss (vincitrice come attrice drammatica) tratta dal romanzo I racconti dell’ancella di Margaret Atwood conquista infatti ben 8 premi, compresi quelli come migliore serie drammatica, migliore attrice non protagonista (Ann Dowd) e migliore sceneggiatura (Bruce Miller) diventando per altro il promo show prodotto da un servizio di streming ad aggiudicarsi il prestigioso premio, battendo sul tempo colossi come Netlfix e Amazon. Sul fronte commedie vince invece Veep, come migliore commedia ed attrice non protagonista. Con i premi a Big Little Lies, come miglior miniserie, attrice ed attore non protagonisti (Laura Dern, Alexander Skarsgård), regia (Jean-Marc Vallee) e migliore attrice protagonista (Nicole Kidman), il segnale sembra che finalmente, anche in televisione, temi socialmente delicati come la violenza domestica ed il posto delle donne nella società moderna siano argomenti di cui si può trattare in maniera intelligente, profonda e realistica.

In questa serata dedicata al premio più prestigioso per le serie TV non si possono non citare i grandi esclusi come Westworld che nonostante le sue innumerevoli candidature, era la serie più nominata quest’anno, è tornata a casa solo con 5 premi, tutti per categorie tecniche e tutti assegnati durante i Creative Arts Emmy che si sono tenuti il 10 settembre scorso. Anche Feud di Ryan Murphy (che tra l’altro si trova ironicamente al centro di una causa promossa dalla novantenne Olivia De Havilland) con le sue 18 candidature, torna a casa solo con le statuette per “trucco e parrucco“. Più o meno stesso copione per Fargo e le sue 16 candidature, che vince solo per la colonna sonora ai Creative Arts e Stranger Things, lo show di Netflix che, nonostante i molti ammiratori sui social le sue 18 nomination, conquista solo 5 Creative Art.

Qui di seguito la lista dei vincitori dei premi Emmy 2017.

Migliore attore non protagonista (serie drammatica)

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

John Lithgow, The Crown

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Migliore attrice non protagonista (serie drammatica)

Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Judith Light, Transparent

Kathryn Hahn, Transparent

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Migliore attrice non protagonista (miniserie o film per la TV)

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Regina King, American Crime

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Judy Davis, Feud

Jackie Hoffman, Feud

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Migliore regista (commedia)

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Jamie Babbit, Silicon Valley

Mike Judge, Silicon Valley

Morgan Sackett, Veep

David Mandel, Veep

Dale Stern, Veep

Migliore guest star femminile (commedia)

Wanda Sykes, Black-ish

Carrie Fisher, Catastrophe

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live

Angela Bassett, Master of None

Becky Ann Baker, Girls

Migliore guest star maschile (commedia)

Matthew Rhys, Girls

Riz Ahmed, Girls

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Saturday Night Live

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live

Tom Hanks, Saturday Night Live

Hugh Laurie, Veep

Migliore varietà

Billy On The Street

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman’s Show

Miglior sceneggiatore (serie drammatica)

Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields, The Americans

Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul

Peter Morgan, The Crown

Bruce Miller, The Handmaid’s Tale

The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things

Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, Westworld

Miglior attore non protagonista (commedia/varietà)

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tony Hale, Veep

Matt Walsh, Veep

Miglior regia per (miniserie o film per la TV)

Jean-Marc Vallee, Big Little Lies

Noah Hawley, Fargo

Ryan Murphy, Feud: Bette & Joan

Ron Howard, Genius

James Marsh, The Night Of

Steve Zaillian, The Night Of

Miglior attore non protagonista (miniserie o film per la TV)

David Thewlis, Fargo

Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies

Alfred Molina, Feud

Stanley Tucci, Feud

Bill Camp, The Night Of

Michael Kenneth Williams, The Night Of

Miglior sceneggiatore (varietà)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Saturday Night Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Late Night with Seth Meyers

Miglior attrice non protagonista (miniserie o film)

Uzo Aduba, Orange is the New Black

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Miglior reality show/competizione

American Ninja Warrior

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Project Runway

The Voice

Top Chef

Miglior sceneggiatura (commedia)

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Stephen Glover, Atlanta

Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe, Master of None

Alec Berg,Silicon Valley

Billy Kimball, Veep

David Mandel, Veep

Miglior sceneggiatura (miniserie o film per la TV)

David E Kelley, Big Little Lies

Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror: San Junipero

Noah Hawley, Fargo

Ryan Murphy, Feud: Bette and Joan

Jaffe Cohen, Michael Zam and Ryan Murphy, Feud: Bette and Joan

Richard Price and Steven Zaillian, The Night Of

Miglior varietà/talk show

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Real Time With Bill Maher

Miglior attore (commedia)

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets

Donald Glover, Atlanta

William H Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Miglior attrice (commedia)

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Jane Fonda, Grace & Frankie

Allison Janney, Mom

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julie Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace & Frankie

Migliore commedia

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Miglior attore (miniserie o film per la TV)

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

John Turturro, The Night Of

Miglior attrice (miniserie o film per la TV)

Carrie Coon, Fargo

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud

Susan Sarandon, Feud

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Miglior film per la TV

Black Mirror: San Junipero

Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love

The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks

Sherlock: The Lying Detective

The Wizard Of Lies

Miglior miniserie

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud

Genius

The Night Of

Miglior attore (serie drammatica)

Sterling K Brown, This Is Us

Anthony Hopkins, Westworld

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Miglior attrice (serie drammatica)

Claire Foy, The Crown

Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Keri Russell, The Americans

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Miglior serie drammatica

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

House of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld