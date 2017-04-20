La ABC rilascia la programmazione estiva

Alcuni show della ABC che erano misteriosamente spariti dalla programmazione del network pur essendo stati presentati al pubblico già a luglio dello scorso anno in occasione del Comic-Con di San Diego, hanno finalmente trovato una collocazione, come nel caso di Still Star-Crossed, serie prodotta da Shondaland che debutterà il 29 maggio. Per il resto, come è usuale per una programmazione estiva, dominano più che altro giochi a premi e reality show.

Qui di seguito, la programmazione estiva rilasciata dal network:

MERCOLEDÌ 17 MAGGIO

Downward Dog

DOMENICA 21 MAGGIO

Billboard Music Awards

LUNEDÌ 22 MAGGIO

The Bachelorette

MERCOLEDÌ 24 MAGGIO

Dirty Dancing

LUNEDÌ 29 MAGGIO

Still Star-Crossed

DOMENICA 11 GIUGNO

Celebrity Family Feud

Steve Harvey’s FUNDERDOME

MERCOLEDÌ 14 GIUGNO

To Tell the Truth

GIOVEDÌ 22 GIUGNO

Boy Band

The Gong Show

GIOVEDÌ 29 GIUGNO

Battle of the Network Stars

LUNEDÌ 24 LUGLIO

Somewhere Between

LUNEDÌ 31 LUGLIO

The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All

MARTEDÌ 1 AGOSTO

CMA Fest 2017

MARTEDÌ 8 AGOSTO

Bachelor in Paradise

MERCOLEDÌ 9 AGOSTO

The Story of Diana: Part One

GIOVEDÌ 10 AGOSTO

9 pm The Story of Diana: Part Two