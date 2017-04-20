La ABC rilascia la programmazione estiva

Serie TV

giovedì 20 aprile 2017 

Debutta finalmente Still Star-Crossed, serie prodotta da Shondaland, lunedì 29 maggio.

Alcuni show della ABC che erano misteriosamente spariti dalla programmazione del network pur essendo stati presentati al pubblico già a luglio dello scorso anno in occasione del Comic-Con di San Diego, hanno finalmente trovato una collocazione, come nel caso di Still Star-Crossed, serie prodotta da Shondaland che debutterà il 29 maggio. Per il resto, come è usuale per una programmazione estiva, dominano più che altro giochi a premi e reality show.

Qui di seguito, la programmazione estiva rilasciata dal network:

MERCOLEDÌ 17 MAGGIO
Downward Dog 

DOMENICA 21 MAGGIO
Billboard Music Awards

LUNEDÌ 22 MAGGIO
The Bachelorette

MERCOLEDÌ 24 MAGGIO
Dirty Dancing

LUNEDÌ 29 MAGGIO
Still Star-Crossed

DOMENICA 11 GIUGNO
Celebrity Family Feud
Steve Harvey’s FUNDERDOME

MERCOLEDÌ  14 GIUGNO
To Tell the Truth

GIOVEDÌ 22 GIUGNO
Boy Band
The Gong Show

GIOVEDÌ 29 GIUGNO
Battle of the Network Stars

LUNEDÌ 24 LUGLIO
Somewhere Between

LUNEDÌ 31 LUGLIO
The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All

MARTEDÌ 1 AGOSTO
CMA Fest 2017

MARTEDÌ 8 AGOSTO
Bachelor in Paradise

MERCOLEDÌ  9 AGOSTO
The Story of Diana: Part One

GIOVEDÌ 10 AGOSTO
9 pm The Story of Diana: Part Two

