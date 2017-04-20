La ABC rilascia la programmazione estiva
Debutta finalmente Still Star-Crossed, serie prodotta da Shondaland, lunedì 29 maggio.
Alcuni show della ABC che erano misteriosamente spariti dalla programmazione del network pur essendo stati presentati al pubblico già a luglio dello scorso anno in occasione del Comic-Con di San Diego, hanno finalmente trovato una collocazione, come nel caso di Still Star-Crossed, serie prodotta da Shondaland che debutterà il 29 maggio. Per il resto, come è usuale per una programmazione estiva, dominano più che altro giochi a premi e reality show.
Qui di seguito, la programmazione estiva rilasciata dal network:
MERCOLEDÌ 17 MAGGIO
Downward Dog
DOMENICA 21 MAGGIO
Billboard Music Awards
LUNEDÌ 22 MAGGIO
The Bachelorette
MERCOLEDÌ 24 MAGGIO
Dirty Dancing
LUNEDÌ 29 MAGGIO
Still Star-Crossed
DOMENICA 11 GIUGNO
Celebrity Family Feud
Steve Harvey’s FUNDERDOME
MERCOLEDÌ 14 GIUGNO
To Tell the Truth
GIOVEDÌ 22 GIUGNO
Boy Band
The Gong Show
GIOVEDÌ 29 GIUGNO
Battle of the Network Stars
LUNEDÌ 24 LUGLIO
Somewhere Between
LUNEDÌ 31 LUGLIO
The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All
MARTEDÌ 1 AGOSTO
CMA Fest 2017
MARTEDÌ 8 AGOSTO
Bachelor in Paradise
MERCOLEDÌ 9 AGOSTO
The Story of Diana: Part One
GIOVEDÌ 10 AGOSTO
9 pm The Story of Diana: Part Two