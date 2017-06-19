NBC: il network annuncia la programmazione per il 2017-18

La NBC è terzo network ad annunciare il palinsesto per la prossima stagione televisiva, che comincerà il 25 settembre con la première della tredicesima stagione di The Voice.

Uno degli show più attesi, This is Us, debutterà con la seconda stagione martedì 26 settembre, seguito da Law & Order True Crime e più avanti da Chicago Med. la terza stagione di Blindspot debutterà venerdì 27 ottobre, seguito dalla seconda stagione di Taken che comincerà però a partire dal 2018. Per quanto riguarda il prossimo anno, a riprendere nel 2018 saranno Timeless, Shades of Blue e The Wall, assieme ai nuovi show A.P. Bio, The Awesome Show, Champions, Ellen’s Game of Games, Genius Junior, Good Girls, The Handmade Project, Reverie e Rise.

Qui di seguito la programmazione completa:

Lunedì 25 settembre

The Voice

The Brave (Nuova Serie)

Martedì 26 settembre

The Voice

This Is Us

Law & Order True Crime: the Menendez murders (Nuova Serie)

Mercoledì 27 settembre

The Voice

Law & Order: SVU

Chicago P.D.

Giovedì 28 settembre

Superstore

The Good Place

Will & grace (Revival)

Great News

Chicago Fire

Venerdì 29 settembre

Dateline

Mercoledì 4 ottobre

The Blacklist

venerdì 27 ottobre

Blindspot