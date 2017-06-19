NBC: il network annuncia la programmazione per il 2017-18
La NBC è Il terzo network, dopo CBS e the CW, a rilasciare le date delle première della prossima stagione TV
La NBC è terzo network ad annunciare il palinsesto per la prossima stagione televisiva, che comincerà il 25 settembre con la première della tredicesima stagione di The Voice.
Uno degli show più attesi, This is Us, debutterà con la seconda stagione martedì 26 settembre, seguito da Law & Order True Crime e più avanti da Chicago Med. la terza stagione di Blindspot debutterà venerdì 27 ottobre, seguito dalla seconda stagione di Taken che comincerà però a partire dal 2018. Per quanto riguarda il prossimo anno, a riprendere nel 2018 saranno Timeless, Shades of Blue e The Wall, assieme ai nuovi show A.P. Bio, The Awesome Show, Champions, Ellen’s Game of Games, Genius Junior, Good Girls, The Handmade Project, Reverie e Rise.
Lunedì 25 settembre
The Voice
The Brave (Nuova Serie)
Martedì 26 settembre
The Voice
This Is Us
Law & Order True Crime: the Menendez murders (Nuova Serie)
Mercoledì 27 settembre
The Voice
Law & Order: SVU
Chicago P.D.
Giovedì 28 settembre
Superstore
The Good Place
Will & grace (Revival)
Great News
Chicago Fire
Venerdì 29 settembre
Dateline
Mercoledì 4 ottobre
The Blacklist
venerdì 27 ottobre
Blindspot