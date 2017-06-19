Serie TV

NBC: il network annuncia la programmazione per il 2017-18

Scritto da lunedì 19 giugno 2017 22:45 · Commenti 

La NBC è Il terzo network, dopo CBS e the CW, a rilasciare le date delle première della prossima stagione TV

La NBC è terzo network ad annunciare il palinsesto per la prossima stagione televisiva, che comincerà il 25 settembre  con la première della tredicesima stagione di The Voice.

ARGOMENTI CORRELATI – La NBC ci ripensa e cambia il palinsesto per la prossima stagione

Uno degli show più attesi, This is Us, debutterà con la seconda stagione martedì 26 settembre, seguito da Law & Order True Crime e più avanti da Chicago Med. la terza stagione di Blindspot debutterà venerdì 27 ottobre, seguito dalla seconda stagione di Taken che comincerà però a partire dal 2018. Per quanto riguarda il prossimo anno, a riprendere nel 2018 saranno Timeless, Shades of Blue e The Wall, assieme ai nuovi show A.P. Bio, The Awesome Show, Champions, Ellen’s Game of Games, Genius Junior, Good Girls, The Handmade Project, Reverie e Rise.

Qui di seguito la programmazione completa:

Lunedì 25 settembre
The Voice
The Brave (Nuova Serie)

Martedì 26 settembre
The Voice
This Is Us
Law & Order True Crime: the Menendez murders (Nuova Serie)

Mercoledì 27 settembre
The Voice
Law & Order: SVU
Chicago P.D.

Giovedì 28 settembre
Superstore
The Good Place
Will & grace (Revival)
Great News
Chicago Fire

Venerdì 29 settembre
Dateline

Mercoledì 4 ottobre
The Blacklist

venerdì 27 ottobre
Blindspot

Tag: ,