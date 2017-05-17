Upfront 2017: il nuovo palinsesto per la stagione 2017-18 della ABC

La ABC è il terzo network a svelare il suo palinsesto per la prossima stagione televisiva e anche in questo caso, come avvenuto per Fox ed NBC, ci sono parecchi spostamenti nella programmazione. Once Upon a Time, rinnovata nonostante gran parte del suo cast non ritornerà per la settima stagione, è stato spostato al venerdì, a fare da traino alla nuova serie creata in collaborazione con la Marvel dal titolo Inhumans.

Anche black-ish è stata spostata ed andrà in onda il mercoledì, nel precedente slot di Modern Family, mentre il dramma ambientato in un ospedale, con protagonista Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor, andrà in onda lunedì dopo Dancing With the Stars, mentre Gospel of Kevin, prenderà il posto di Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. al martedì, che verrà a sua volta trasmesso il venerdì quando la prima stagione Inhumans (che avrà 22 episodi) si sarà conclusa.

Nel 2018 dovrebbero invece essere mandati in onda la terza stagione di Quantico, appena rinnovato, che sarà tuttavia composta da soli 13 episodi e le nuove serie The Crossing, Deception, For the people, Splitting up Together e Alex Inc. di cui potete vedere i trailer qui sotto:

Qui di seguito la programmazione completa del network.

LUNEDÌ

Dancing With the Stars

The Good Doctor (nuova serie)

MARTEDÌ

The Middle

Fresh off the Boat

black-ish

The Mayor (nuova serie)

The Gospel of Kevin (nuova serie)

MERCOLEDÌ

The Goldbergs

Speechless

Modern Family

American Housewife

Designated Survivor

GIOVEDÌ

Grey’s Anatomy

Scandal

How to Get Away With Murder

VENERDÌ

Once Upon a Time

Marvel’s Inhumans (nuova serie)

20/20

SABATO

Saturday Night Football

DOMENICA

America’s Funniest Home Videos

To Tell the Truth

Shark Tank

Ten days in the valley (nuova serie)

Il network ha invece cancellato: The Catch, Conviction, Dr. Ken, Imaginary Mary, Last Man Standing, Mistresses, Notorious, The Real O’Neals, Secrets & Lies e Time After Time