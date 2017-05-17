Upfront 2017: il nuovo palinsesto per la stagione 2017-18 della ABC
Il network annuncia la programmazione per la prossima stagione TV e presente i suoi nuovi show.
La ABC è il terzo network a svelare il suo palinsesto per la prossima stagione televisiva e anche in questo caso, come avvenuto per Fox ed NBC, ci sono parecchi spostamenti nella programmazione. Once Upon a Time, rinnovata nonostante gran parte del suo cast non ritornerà per la settima stagione, è stato spostato al venerdì, a fare da traino alla nuova serie creata in collaborazione con la Marvel dal titolo Inhumans.
Anche black-ish è stata spostata ed andrà in onda il mercoledì, nel precedente slot di Modern Family, mentre il dramma ambientato in un ospedale, con protagonista Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor, andrà in onda lunedì dopo Dancing With the Stars, mentre Gospel of Kevin, prenderà il posto di Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. al martedì, che verrà a sua volta trasmesso il venerdì quando la prima stagione Inhumans (che avrà 22 episodi) si sarà conclusa.
Nel 2018 dovrebbero invece essere mandati in onda la terza stagione di Quantico, appena rinnovato, che sarà tuttavia composta da soli 13 episodi e le nuove serie The Crossing, Deception, For the people, Splitting up Together e Alex Inc. di cui potete vedere i trailer qui sotto:
LUNEDÌ
Dancing With the Stars
The Good Doctor (nuova serie)
MARTEDÌ
The Middle
Fresh off the Boat
black-ish
The Mayor (nuova serie)
The Gospel of Kevin (nuova serie)
MERCOLEDÌ
The Goldbergs
Speechless
Modern Family
American Housewife
Designated Survivor
GIOVEDÌ
Grey’s Anatomy
Scandal
How to Get Away With Murder
VENERDÌ
Once Upon a Time
Marvel’s Inhumans (nuova serie)
20/20
SABATO
Saturday Night Football
DOMENICA
America’s Funniest Home Videos
To Tell the Truth
Shark Tank
Ten days in the valley (nuova serie)
Il network ha invece cancellato: The Catch, Conviction, Dr. Ken, Imaginary Mary, Last Man Standing, Mistresses, Notorious, The Real O’Neals, Secrets & Lies e Time After Time