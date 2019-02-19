Canzone pubblicità Seat Tarraco

Da metà febbraio è partita la pubblicità della nuova Seat Tarraco accompagnata dalla canzone “Try”.

“Try” è la canzone dello spot della nuova Seat

L’autovettura promossa in questi giorni dalla casa automobilistica spagnola è un Suv a sette posti e la frase ad effetto della stessa pubblicità è: “Non ti fermi quando diventi vecchio, diventi vecchio quando ti fermi. Why not now?”. La canzone “Try” è stata realizzata dalla compositrice e cantante norvegese Sidsel Endresen e dal musicista, pianista e compositore Bugge Wesseltoft, anch’egli originario della Norvegia.

La scena della pubblicità

Il brano musicale “Try” fa parte del loro album “Out here, in there”, che è stato pubblicato il 20 maggio del 2012. Lo spot pubblicitario della Seat Tarraco, invece, rappresenta la scena di un sub che s’immerge in un lago ghiacciato.

Il testo della canzone

Questo il testo della canzone con la relativa traduzione:

Keep on lookin’ – Continua a cercare

You keep on searchin’ – Continui a cercare

You keep on movin’ – Continui a muoverti

And you get a little further – E vai un po’ oltre

You keep on trustin’ – Continui a fidarti

You keep on hopin’ – Continui a sperare

Keep on facing your faith just to keep on growin’ – Continua ad affrontare la tua fede solo per continuare a crescere

Just try, try, you just try – Provaci, prova, ci provi

Keep on wondering – Continua a chiederti

You keep on asking – Continui a chiedere

Keep on reaching – Continua a raggiungere

Keep on taking chances – Continua a rischiare

Keep on longing – Continua a desiderare

You keep on dreaming – Continui a sognare

Keep on doing what you do never give up believin’ – Continua a fare quello che non molla mai credendo

Just try, try, you just try – Provaci, prova, ci provi

You just try, try, you just try – Prova, prova, ci provi

Maybe your world shakes – Forse il tuo mondo si scuote

You try to hold on – Cerchi di resistere

Maybe your heart breaks – Forse il tuo cuore si spezza

Just keep on loving – Continua ad amare

Maybe you’ll find out – Forse lo scoprirai

It’s meant to be this way – È pensato per essere in questo modo

Maybe you’ll learn this – Forse lo imparerai

Or maybe we’ll learn this – O forse lo impareremo

Just try, try, you just try – Provaci, prova, ci provi

You just try, try, you just try – Prova, prova, ci provi

Keep embracing each day keep on yearnin’ – Continua ad abbracciare ogni giorno continua a desiderare

Keep on making mistakes just to keep on learnin’ – Continua a commettere errori solo per continuare a imparare

Keep on giving, you keep on wantin’ – Continuate a dare, continuate a volere

Keep on fighting, just get up every mornin’ – Continua a combattere, alzati ogni mattina

And try, try, just try – E prova, prova, prova

Just try, try, you just try – Provaci, prova, ci provi

You just try, try, you just try – Prova, prova, ci provi

https://europe.autonews.com