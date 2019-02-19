Canzone pubblicità Seat Tarraco

Canzone pubblicità Seat TarracoAlessandro Crupi - 19 febbraio 2019
Da metà febbraio è partita la pubblicità della nuova Seat Tarraco accompagnata dalla canzone “Try”.
“Try” è la canzone dello spot della nuova Seat
L’autovettura promossa in questi giorni dalla casa automobilistica spagnola è un Suv a sette posti e la frase ad effetto della stessa pubblicità è: “Non ti fermi quando diventi vecchio, diventi vecchio quando ti fermi. Why not now?”. La canzone “Try” è stata realizzata dalla compositrice e cantante norvegese Sidsel Endresen e dal musicista, pianista e compositore Bugge Wesseltoft, anch’egli originario della Norvegia.
La scena della pubblicità
Il brano musicale “Try” fa parte del loro album “Out here, in there”, che è stato pubblicato il 20 maggio del 2012. Lo spot pubblicitario della Seat Tarraco, invece, rappresenta la scena di un sub che s’immerge in un lago ghiacciato.
Il testo della canzone
Questo il testo della canzone con la relativa traduzione:
Keep on lookin’ – Continua a cercare
You keep on searchin’ – Continui a cercare
You keep on movin’ – Continui a muoverti
And you get a little further – E vai un po’ oltre
You keep on trustin’ – Continui a fidarti
You keep on hopin’ – Continui a sperare
Keep on facing your faith just to keep on growin’ – Continua ad affrontare la tua fede solo per continuare a crescere
Just try, try, you just try – Provaci, prova, ci provi
Keep on wondering – Continua a chiederti
You keep on asking – Continui a chiedere
Keep on reaching – Continua a raggiungere
Keep on taking chances – Continua a rischiare
Keep on longing – Continua a desiderare
You keep on dreaming – Continui a sognare
Keep on doing what you do never give up believin’ – Continua a fare quello che non molla mai credendo
Just try, try, you just try – Provaci, prova, ci provi
You just try, try, you just try – Prova, prova, ci provi
Maybe your world shakes – Forse il tuo mondo si scuote
You try to hold on – Cerchi di resistere
Maybe your heart breaks – Forse il tuo cuore si spezza
Just keep on loving – Continua ad amare
Maybe you’ll find out – Forse lo scoprirai
It’s meant to be this way – È pensato per essere in questo modo
Maybe you’ll learn this – Forse lo imparerai
Or maybe we’ll learn this – O forse lo impareremo
Just try, try, you just try – Provaci, prova, ci provi
You just try, try, you just try – Prova, prova, ci provi
Keep embracing each day keep on yearnin’ – Continua ad abbracciare ogni giorno continua a desiderare
Keep on making mistakes just to keep on learnin’ – Continua a commettere errori solo per continuare a imparare
Keep on giving, you keep on wantin’ – Continuate a dare, continuate a volere
Keep on fighting, just get up every mornin’ – Continua a combattere, alzati ogni mattina
And try, try, just try – E prova, prova, prova
Just try, try, you just try – Provaci, prova, ci provi
You just try, try, you just try – Prova, prova, ci provi
https://europe.autonews.com