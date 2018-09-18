0 Shares 18 Views
Emmy Awards 2018: i vincitori

18 settembre 2018
Emmy Awards 2018

Grande successo per la 70esima edizione degli Emmy Awards 2018. La cerimonia degli “Oscar della televisione” si è tenuta al Microsoft Theatre di Los Angeles nella notte tra lunedì 17 e martedì 18 settembre. 

Emmy Awards 2018, il successo

Colin Jost e Michael Che, autori e comici del varietà di NBC ‘Saturday Night Live’, hanno condotto la cerimonia degli Emmy Awards 2018. Primetime Emmy Awards celebrano i migliori programmi televisivi dalla Academy of Television Arts & Sciences distribuiti dalle emittenti statunitensi tra il primo giugno 2017 e il 31 maggio 2018.

In pole position c’era Game of Thrones con 22 candidature. 21 candidature, invece, per la serie “Westworld” e il varietà “Saturday Night Live”. Giù dal podio  la serie “The Handmaid’s Tale” con 20 nomination, e la miniserie “American Crime Story: L’assassinio di Gianni Versace” con 18 candidature.

112 candidature per Netflix, seguita dalle 108 di Hbo.

Emmy Awards 2018. Vincitori e premi

Di seguito le varie nominations e i vincitori dei premi degli Emmy Awards 2018, divisi per categoria. In grassetto i vari vincitori

Emmy Awards 2018 | Miglior serie comedy:

  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Atlanta
  • Barry
  • Black-ish
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • GLOW
  • Silicon Valley
  • The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Emmy Awards 2018 | Miglior serie drammatica:

  • Game of Thrones
  • The Handmaid’s Tale
  • This Is Us
  • The Crown
  • The Americans
  • Stranger Things
  • Westworld

Emmy Awards 2018 | Miglior mini serie:

  • The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story:
  • The Alienist
  • Genius: Picasso
  • Godless
  • Patrick Melrose

Emmy Awards 2018 | Miglior attore in una serie drammatica:

  • Matthew Rhys (The Americans)
  • Jason Bateman (Ozark)
  • Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
  • Ed Harris (Westworld)
  • Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)
  • Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Emmy Awards 2018 | Migliore attrice in una serie drammatica:

  • Claire Foy (The Crown)
  • Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black)
  • Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
  • Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
  • Keri Russell (The Americans)
  • Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)

Emmy Awards 2018 | Miglior attore in una serie comedy:

  • Bill Hader (Barry)
  • Donald Glover (Atlanta)
  • Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
  • William H. Macy (Shameless)
  • Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
  • Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Emmy Awards 2018 | Migliore attrice in una serie comedy:

  • Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
  • Pamela Adlon (Better Things)
  • Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
  • Allison Janney (Mom)
  • Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)
  • Issa Rae (Insecure)

