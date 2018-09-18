Emmy Awards 2018: i vincitori

Emmy Awards 2018: i vincitoriLaRedazione - 18 settembre 2018
Grande successo per la 70esima edizione degli Emmy Awards 2018. La cerimonia degli “Oscar della televisione” si è tenuta al Microsoft Theatre di Los Angeles nella notte tra lunedì 17 e martedì 18 settembre.
Emmy Awards 2018, il successo
Colin Jost e Michael Che, autori e comici del varietà di NBC ‘Saturday Night Live’, hanno condotto la cerimonia degli Emmy Awards 2018. I Primetime Emmy Awards celebrano i migliori programmi televisivi dalla Academy of Television Arts & Sciences distribuiti dalle emittenti statunitensi tra il primo giugno 2017 e il 31 maggio 2018.
In pole position c’era Game of Thrones con 22 candidature. 21 candidature, invece, per la serie “Westworld” e il varietà “Saturday Night Live”. Giù dal podio la serie “The Handmaid’s Tale” con 20 nomination, e la miniserie “American Crime Story: L’assassinio di Gianni Versace” con 18 candidature.
112 candidature per Netflix, seguita dalle 108 di Hbo.
Emmy Awards 2018. Vincitori e premi
Di seguito le varie nominations e i vincitori dei premi degli Emmy Awards 2018, divisi per categoria. In grassetto i vari vincitori
Emmy Awards 2018 | Miglior serie comedy:
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Atlanta
- Barry
- Black-ish
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- GLOW
- Silicon Valley
- The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Emmy Awards 2018 | Miglior serie drammatica:
- Game of Thrones
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- This Is Us
- The Crown
- The Americans
- Stranger Things
- Westworld
Emmy Awards 2018 | Miglior mini serie:
- The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story:
- The Alienist
- Genius: Picasso
- Godless
- Patrick Melrose
Emmy Awards 2018 | Miglior attore in una serie drammatica:
- Matthew Rhys (The Americans)
- Jason Bateman (Ozark)
- Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
- Ed Harris (Westworld)
- Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)
- Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)
Emmy Awards 2018 | Migliore attrice in una serie drammatica:
- Claire Foy (The Crown)
- Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black)
- Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
- Keri Russell (The Americans)
- Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)
Emmy Awards 2018 | Miglior attore in una serie comedy:
- Bill Hader (Barry)
- Donald Glover (Atlanta)
- Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
- William H. Macy (Shameless)
- Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
- Ted Danson (The Good Place)
Emmy Awards 2018 | Migliore attrice in una serie comedy:
- Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Pamela Adlon (Better Things)
- Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
- Allison Janney (Mom)
- Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)
- Issa Rae (Insecure)
[Foto: https://globalnews.ca]