Emmy Awards 2018: i vincitori

Grande successo per la 70esima edizione degli Emmy Awards 2018. La cerimonia degli “Oscar della televisione” si è tenuta al Microsoft Theatre di Los Angeles nella notte tra lunedì 17 e martedì 18 settembre.

Emmy Awards 2018, il successo

Colin Jost e Michael Che, autori e comici del varietà di NBC ‘Saturday Night Live’, hanno condotto la cerimonia degli Emmy Awards 2018. I Primetime Emmy Awards celebrano i migliori programmi televisivi dalla Academy of Television Arts & Sciences distribuiti dalle emittenti statunitensi tra il primo giugno 2017 e il 31 maggio 2018.

In pole position c’era Game of Thrones con 22 candidature. 21 candidature, invece, per la serie “Westworld” e il varietà “Saturday Night Live”. Giù dal podio la serie “The Handmaid’s Tale” con 20 nomination, e la miniserie “American Crime Story: L’assassinio di Gianni Versace” con 18 candidature.

112 candidature per Netflix, seguita dalle 108 di Hbo.

Emmy Awards 2018. Vincitori e premi

Di seguito le varie nominations e i vincitori dei premi degli Emmy Awards 2018, divisi per categoria. In grassetto i vari vincitori

Emmy Awards 2018 | Miglior serie comedy:

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Atlanta

Barry

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

Silicon Valley

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Emmy Awards 2018 | Miglior serie drammatica:

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

This Is Us

The Crown

The Americans

Stranger Things

Westworld

Emmy Awards 2018 | Miglior mini serie:

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story:

The Alienist

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

Emmy Awards 2018 | Miglior attore in una serie drammatica:

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Ed Harris (Westworld)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Emmy Awards 2018 | Migliore attrice in una serie drammatica:

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Keri Russell (The Americans)

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)

Emmy Awards 2018 | Miglior attore in una serie comedy:

Bill Hader (Barry)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Emmy Awards 2018 | Migliore attrice in una serie comedy:

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Pamela Adlon (Better Things)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

[Foto: https://globalnews.ca]