Mahmood: the sound of silenceMartina Manoni - 20 febbraio 2019
La cover di Mahmood, The Sound of Silence, sta già spopolando su Facebook e su tutti i social. Il cantante di origini egiziane Mahmhood, che ha vinto il Festival di Sanremo 2019, ha pubblicato sulla sua pagina Facebook un video del 2016 dove interpreta il celebre brano di Simon & Garfunkel uscito nel 1964 che ha fatto la storia della musica. Mahmood ha commentato il post del suo video su Facebook con queste parole: “Questa canzone me l’ha fatta conoscere mia madre e con i miei amici abbiamo fatto una versione sperimentale”.
Mahmood, testo The Sound Of Silence
Hello darkness, my old friend
I’ve come to talk with you again
Because a vision softly creeping
Left its seeds while I was sleeping
And the vision that was planted in my brain
Still remains
Within the sound of silence
In restless dreams I walked alone
Narrow streets of cobblestone
‘Neath the halo of a street lamp
I turned my collar to the cold and damp
When my eyes were stabbed by the flash of a neon light
That split the night
And touched the sound of silence
And in the naked light I saw
Ten thousand people, maybe more
People talking without speaking
People hearing without listening
People writing songs that voices never share
No one dared
Disturb the sound of silence
“Fools” said I, “You do not know
Silence like a cancer grows
Hear my words that I might teach you
Take my arms that I might reach you”
But my words like silent raindrops fell
And echoed in the wells of silence
And the people bowed and prayed
To the neon god they made
And the sign flashed out its warning
In the words that it was forming
And the sign said, “The words of the prophets
Are written on the subway walls
And tenement halls”
And whispered in the sounds of silence
Mahmood, cover The sound of Silence
La cover della canzone The Sound of Silence di Mahmood ha già fatto impazzire il web e i social. La versione del cantante è stata leggermente rallentata e trasformata in una melodia che unisce musica elettronica e new wave. Il suono della chitarra di Simon che si sente nella versione originale, nella cover di Mahmood sparisce nel nulla. Una canzone che fa venire davvero i brividi. Il brano “The Sound of Silence” è stato anche parte della colonna sonora del film Il Laureato con Dustin Hoffman.
