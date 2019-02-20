0 Condivisioni 5 Leggi tutti gli articoli

Mahmood: the sound of silence

Martina Manoni - 20 febbraio 2019
20 febbraio 2019
cover mahmood the sound of silence

La cover di Mahmood, The Sound of Silence, sta già spopolando su Facebook e su tutti i social. Il cantante di origini egiziane Mahmhood, che ha vinto il Festival di Sanremo 2019, ha pubblicato sulla sua pagina Facebook un video del 2016 dove interpreta il celebre brano di Simon & Garfunkel uscito nel 1964 che ha fatto la storia della musica. Mahmood ha commentato il post del suo video su Facebook con queste parole: “Questa canzone me l’ha fatta conoscere mia madre e con i miei amici abbiamo fatto una versione sperimentale”.

Mahmood, testo The Sound Of Silence

Hello darkness, my old friend

I’ve come to talk with you again

Because a vision softly creeping

Left its seeds while I was sleeping

And the vision that was planted in my brain

Still remains

Within the sound of silence

In restless dreams I walked alone

Narrow streets of cobblestone

‘Neath the halo of a street lamp

I turned my collar to the cold and damp

When my eyes were stabbed by the flash of a neon light

That split the night

And touched the sound of silence

And in the naked light I saw

Ten thousand people, maybe more

People talking without speaking

People hearing without listening

People writing songs that voices never share

No one dared

Disturb the sound of silence

“Fools” said I, “You do not know

Silence like a cancer grows

Hear my words that I might teach you

Take my arms that I might reach you”

But my words like silent raindrops fell

And echoed in the wells of silence

And the people bowed and prayed

To the neon god they made

And the sign flashed out its warning

In the words that it was forming

And the sign said, “The words of the prophets

Are written on the subway walls

And tenement halls”

And whispered in the sounds of silence

Mahmood, cover The sound of Silence

La cover della canzone The Sound of Silence di Mahmood ha già fatto impazzire il web e i social. La versione del cantante è stata leggermente rallentata e trasformata in una melodia che unisce musica elettronica e new wave. Il suono della chitarra di Simon che si sente nella versione originale, nella cover di Mahmood sparisce nel nulla. Una canzone che fa venire davvero i brividi. Il brano “The Sound of Silence” è stato anche parte della colonna sonora del film Il Laureato con Dustin Hoffman.

Le mie più grandi passioni sono sempre state due: la scrittura ed il web. Così un bel giorno ho deciso di unire le due cose, ed ho iniziato a scrivere per il Web. Copywriter e Web Editor da 3 anni, scrivo principalmente di Tecnologia, Beauty e Lifestyle.Ma tutto ciò non mi bastava, così ho deciso di complicarmi la vita ancora di più diventando Blogger e Capo Redattore di Artista News. La scrittura mi permette di comunicare il vero valore delle persone e costruire loro una buona reputazione online.

